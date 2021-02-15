Red Wings grab a point, fall in overtime to Blackhawks 3-2

The Detroit Red Wings earned points in back-to-back games for the first time this season on Monday night, but couldn't walk away with a win over the Blackhawks as Dominik Kubalik gave Chicago a 3-2 overtime win with his second goal of the game at Little Caesars Arena.

The Blackhawks took a 1-0 lead at 4:19. Carl Soderberg set up Mattias Janmark, who'd slipped behind the defense for a one-timer from the hash mark that beat Thomas Greiss blocker side.

BOX SCORE: Blackhawks 3, Red Wings 2, OT

Detroit racked up four shots on net prior to that point, including a dangerous chance from the slot by Robby Fabbri, but fell behind on Chicago's first shot of the game.

Chicago added to its lead at 16:09 in the first. Vladislav Namestnikov committed a turnover in the neutral zone, allowing Brandon Hagel to go the other way with it and find Kubalik to make it 2-0.

Namestnikov made up for his turnover by finishing a juicy rebound with 15 seconds left in the period, cutting Detroit's deficit to 2-1 with his fourth goal of the season and third in his last six games. Patrick Nemeth assisted.

Christian Djoos' first goal as a Red Wing turned out to be a memorable one. He threw a shoulder fake at Alex Debrincat (Farmington Hills) and ripped one past Malcolm Subban from the high slot to tie the game at 5:49 in the third period.

Anthony Mantha blasted a breakaway wide and Dylan Larkin nearly buried a loose puck in the final minutes, but came up empty to

Detroit poured it on to close the period, outshooting the Blackhawks 29-24 throughout the game, marking the fifth straight time that the Wings have outshot their opponent.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.