RED WINGS

Red Wings grab a point, fall in overtime to Blackhawks 3-2

Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
The Detroit Red Wings earned points in back-to-back games for the first time this season on Monday night, but couldn't walk away with a win over the Blackhawks as Dominik Kubalik gave Chicago a 3-2 overtime win with his second goal of the game at Little Caesars Arena.

The Blackhawks took a 1-0 lead at 4:19. Carl Soderberg set up Mattias Janmark, who'd slipped behind the defense for a one-timer from the hash mark that beat Thomas Greiss blocker side.

BOX SCORE: Blackhawks 3, Red Wings 2, OT

Detroit racked up four shots on net prior to that point, including a dangerous chance from the slot by Robby Fabbri, but fell behind on Chicago's first shot of the game. 

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik (8) celebrates scoring against the Detroit Red Wings in overtime during an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Detroit. Chicago won 3-2.

Chicago added to its lead at 16:09 in the first. Vladislav Namestnikov committed a turnover in the neutral zone, allowing Brandon Hagel to go the other way with it and find Kubalik to make it 2-0.

Namestnikov made up for his turnover by finishing a juicy rebound with 15 seconds left in the period, cutting Detroit's deficit to 2-1 with his fourth goal of the season and third in his last six games. Patrick Nemeth assisted.

Christian Djoos' first goal as a Red Wing turned out to be a memorable one. He threw a shoulder fake at Alex Debrincat (Farmington Hills) and ripped one past Malcolm Subban from the high slot to tie the game at 5:49 in the third period.

Anthony Mantha blasted a breakaway wide and Dylan Larkin nearly buried a loose puck in the final minutes, but came up empty to 

Detroit poured it on to close the period, outshooting the Blackhawks 29-24 throughout the game, marking the fifth straight time that the Wings have outshot their opponent.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

