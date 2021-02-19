Panthers continue prowling, defeat Red Wings 7-2

Detroit — The NHL regular season is a quarter of the way through – seriously, it is – and it might be time to believe in the Florida Panthers.

No fooling, the Panthers might be for real.

They certainly looked the part Friday, defeating the Red Wings 7-2, the Panthers fourth win in five games against the Wings this season.

The Red Wings (4-12-3) continue to stay in the Central Division basement, while the Panthers (11-2-2) moved atop the division.

Bobby Ryan and Valtteri Filppula scored the Wings' goals

Filppula scored his second goal, at 2 minutes, 49 seconds of the third period, cutting the lead to 5-2. Filppula snapped a shot from the dot that redirected off Florida Anthony Duclair's stick and fluttered past goalie Chris Driedger.

Filppula's goal happened just six seconds after a Red Wings' power play expired. The pain on the power play continued, as the Red Wings haven't scored a power-play goal in 11 consecutive games, covering 33 power plays (four Friday).

The Panthers have dominated the series between these teams the past several years. That’s only one win in the last 11 games (1-8-2) for the Wings against the Panthers, who have the look of a dangerous playoff contender.

The Panthers won two of three games from the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the last week, quieting any doubters who were left.

They are no fluke.

“The three games against Tampa Bay should reflect to everybody in the league, Tampa is the defending Stanley Cup champion and clearly one of the best teams in the league, and that kind of shows where they’re (the Panthers) at (winning the series),” said coach Jeff Blashill after Friday’s morning skate. “We’ve played a number of times now and they’re a very good hockey team.”

The Panthers scored three goals in a span of six minutes 37 seconds midway in the first period to take control.

Juho Lammikko (6:09), Mackenzie Weegar (7:58) and Patric Hornqvist (12:45) blitzed the Wings, who hardly resembled a team who had been playing better defensively for the past two weeks.

After Ryan cut the lead to 3-1 with his fifth goal, a blast in stride from just atop the circle at 14:06, ending a 14-game goal-scoring drought, the Panthers quickly restored the three-goal lead.

Aleksander Barkov drove the net, and tapped in a loose puck in the crease, Barkov’s sixth goal, at 15:18.

Blashill switched from goaltender Thomas Greiss (nine saves) to Jonathan Bernier after the first-period barrage, looking for any kind of spark at all.

Bernier stopped 23 of 26 shots. Aaron Ekblad, Hornqvist (power play) and Duclair capped the Panthers' scoring.

The seven goals allowed equaled a season-high for the Red Wings.

Driedger stopped 30 shots to earn the victory.

