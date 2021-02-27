Red Wings will be without Larkin for weekend

The Red Wings will be without Dylan Larkin for games Saturday night and Sunday in Chicago.

Coach Jeff Blashill said Saturday in his pregame media chat Saturday that Larkin hurt himself during Thursday’s game against Nashville.

“I would say he’s day to day,” Blashill said.

Larkin was involved in a collision toward the end of the second period, and missed an early shift the next period.

The Wings are calling Larkin’s injury an upper-body injury.

It's a big loss for a Wings team that has been offensively challenged all season. Larkin (four goals, seven assists) is tied for the team lead in points (11) with Bobby Ryan.

“It’s a good player out, our captain, and he’s a guy that takes up lots of minutes,” Blashill said. “Certainly five-on-five he’s been a big factor, but in the end, we have to win as a team. We’re not going to win as one individual, or two individuals.

“We’re stronger with all of our individuals in (the lineup), we understand that for sure, but ultimately we have to win as a team and we need a whole bunch of our guys playing at their best.”

The Red Wings called up forwards Frans Nielsen and Evgeny Svechnikov from the taxi squad.

