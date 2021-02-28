Blackhawks humble Red Wings 7-2, win streak halted at 2

The Red Wings’ win streak never reached three.

It ended at two Sunday, as the Wings lost in Chicago 7-2.

The Wings had won two consecutive games Saturday for the first time — and had actually won three of four games — but Chicago rookie goaltender Kevin Lankinen continued his mastery, defeating the Wings for the fourth time this season.

BOX SCORE: Blackhawks 7, Red Wings 2

Lankinen made 44 saves, as the Wings posted a season high with 46 shots on net.

Sam Gagner and Evgeny Svechnikov (power play) had Wings goals.

Nikita Zadorov, Ryan Carpenter (two goals), Pius Suter, Patrick Kane, Dominik Kubalik and Alex DeBrincat (Farmington Hills) had Blackhawks goals.

After the Wings kept Kane off the scoring column for the weekend, the 2016 NHL MVP finally scored career goal No. 400 midway in the third period.

More:Red Wings will be without Larkin for weekend

Going down the ice on a two-on-one rush with DeBrincat, Kane kept the puck, curled inside and pinpointed a shot in the slot past goaltender Thomas Greiss (Kane's 11th goal this season).

Kane becomes the fourth active player to reach 400 and 10th in NHL history.

Suter scored is seventh goal, fourth against the Wings, at 1:32 of the third period, extending the Chicago lead to 3-1 and making any thoughts of a Wings comeback that much tougher.

Get full access to all of our content, including in-depth pieces on the sports, news and business you care about most. Click here to sign up today.

Kane entered the Wings' zone with ease and left a drop back pass for Suter, who lined a shot past Greiss.

Carpenter then extended the lead to 4-1 at 7:06, on the power play, with his third goal and second Sunday night. Carpenter had the puck in the slot and snapped a shot past a screened Greiss.

Giving goaltender Jonathan Bernier a night off on the back-to-back games, coach Jeff Blashill went with Greiss in net.

Greiss made 25 saves, but saw his record drop to 1-11-3 during a thus far snake-bit season. Greiss smashed his blocker in frustration after DeBrincat's goal off a rush gave Chicago its 7-2 lead.

Zadorov opened the game's scoring at 11:14 of the first period.

Zadorov trailed on a Blackhawks rush, and received a drop back pass from David Kampf in the high slot. Zadorov took a stride, and whistled a shot past Greiss, for Zadorov's first goal.

The Blackhawks moved the lead to 2-0 on Carpenter's goal, his second of the season.

Frans Nielsen turned the puck over with an errant pass to Chicago defenseman John Mitchell. The puck reached Carpenter near the dot, where his shot caromed off Christian Djoos' stick, then off Alex Biega's face, before flying past Greiss at 17:13.

But the Wings showed fortitude, slicing the lead on the next shift.

Gagner scored his fourth goal in the last three games, getting his stick on Jon Merrill's point shot, and redirecting the puck past Lankinen at 17:51.

Svechnikov cut the Chicago (12-7-4) lead to 5-2 at 12:11 of the third period, with his second goal in two games since being inserted into the lineup, snapping a shot from the dot.

The Wings (7-14-3) close this four-game road trip with games in Columbus (Tuesday) and Carolina (Thursday).

The Wings played without forward Robby Fabbri (undisclosed) and defenseman Patrick Nemeth, who was placed on the NHL COVID-19 protocol list Sunday afternoon.

Forward Mathias Brome and Biega replaced Fabbri and Nemeth.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan