Bad second period sends Red Wings to 4-1 loss in Columbus

Go ahead and blame Tuesday's Red Wings' loss on the retro alternate jerseys.

Might as well find something to blame for the 4-1 loss in Columbus.

The white jersey, which looked too much like a bland practice jersey to many on social media (and did not go over well), still looked better than the Wings did during long stretches in this game.

A particularly brutal second period, where the Wings were out-shot 17-4 (Columbus out-shot the Wings 36-19 in the game), helped snapped a 1-1 tie and send Columbus to the victory.

Anthony Mantha (power play) scored the Wings' goal. The goal, Mantha's sixth, ended an eight-game point drought for Mantha, and was also the Wings' third consecutive game with a power play goal.

But Columbus received goals from Riley Nash, Jack Roslovic (power play) and Boone Jenner in the second period, Cam Atkinson (shorthanded) opened the game's scoring in the first period, as the Jackets (9-10-5) ended a five-game losing streak.

The Blue Jackets have also won 13 of their last 15 games against the Wings.

The Wings (7-15-3) have lost two consecutive games, after having won two in a row, and play Thursday in Carolina.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier allowed four goals in 27 shots, and was replaced by Thomas Greiss to start the third period.

For all the Jackets' recent struggles — coach John Tortorella was given a vote of confidence by the front office Tuesday morning — they remain a contender to earn the fourth spot in the division and claim a playoff spot.

In his pre-game chat with the media, coach Jeff Blashill showed a lot of respect for the Blue Jackets.

"It's a fine in this league," Blashill said. "I looked up Ottawa is 4-1 in their last five games and had won four games previous (for the season). It's a league where things can change fast. Their games have been real close, they've had a ton of close games.

"It's a typical Columbus team, they just haven't scored quite enough to put enough in the win column. But they're always going to be a hard team to play against, always good defensively.

"It's the ebbs and flows of a season. They're a real good team."

The difference in this game was the second period.

Mantha's power play goal, a blast from the hash marks that cleanly beat Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (now 6-0 against the Wings in his career), tied the game 1-1 in the first period and evened out Atkinson's shorthanded snipe off a 2-on-1 rush.

But Columbus took the game over in the middle period.

Columbus' Seth Jones had a goal wiped away when a Blashill video challenge confirmed Jones was off-side, keeping the game tied 1-1.

But just 19 seconds later, Nash beat Bernier short side from almost the same spot Jones had scored, and Columbus on its way, leading 2-1.

With Patrik Nemeth off for hooking - he came off the COVID-19 protocol list a few hours earlier — Roslovic made it 3-1 at 9:16 redirecting a Zach Werenski's (Grosse Pointe) shot from the point past Bernier.

Jenner capped the second period barrage, set up again by Werenski, snapping a shot from the low circle that beat Bernier short side.

The third period flew by, with the Jackets content to whittle time away and secure a victory.

