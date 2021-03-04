Third-period blitz sends Hurricanes past Red Wings, 5-2

Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Staal will have temporary bragging rights over their brothers Evgeny and Marc.

With brothers playing against each other nearly everywhere on the ice, ultimately Thursday it was the Carolina Hurricanes defeating the Red Wings 5-2.

Jordan Staal and Jasper Fast scored 2 minutes, 5 seconds apart to begin the third period, snapping a tie, and sending Carolina to the victory.

Jordan Staal had a goal and two assists, Andrei Svechnikov had a power-play goal and assist, and Evgeny Svechnikov had an assist, so nearly all the brothers acquitted themselves well.

But for the Wings, Filip Zadina had the most noteworthy night, scoring both Detroit goals, one on the power play, as the Wings suddenly are dangerous on the unit with power-play goals in four straight games.

Martin Necas tied the game 2-2 late in the second period for Carolina, and Nino Niederreiter scored an empty-net goal (his 10th goal) at 14:55. of the third period.

We're offering a great deal on all-access subscriptions. Check it out here.

Zadina had one of his best games of the season, with six shots on net, and seemingly dangerous with the puck on his stick all evening.

Zadina opened the game’s scoring at 10:54 of the first period.

The Wings enjoyed a fine shift, and Vladislav Namestnikov found Zadina near the right dot. Zadina snapped a shot far side of goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, just inside the post, giving the Wings a 1-0 lead.

But Carolina tied it 21 seconds later.

With Adam Erne in the box for tripping, Carolina won the draw and Dougie Hamilton found Andrei Svechnikov near the hash marks.

Svechnikov blasted a shot past Jonathan Bernier for his eighth goal, but first in 15 games, tying the game 1-1.

Zadina struck again in the second period on the power play.

With Carolina’s Brett Pesce in the box for tripping Robby Fabbri — it was actually a dangerous-looking slew foot that will likely get league attention — Erne tipped a pass to Zadina near the dot, and Zadina snuck a shot between Nedeljkovic and the post for his third goal of the season.

But Carolina got even again at 18:45 of the second period.

Necas received the puck high in the slot, and snapped a shot that froze goaltender Jonathan Bernier, who appeared to be screened, Necas’ fourth goal, tying the game 2-2.

The Wings (7-16-3) lost of three of four games on the road trip and now return home for six games at Little Caesars Arena.

Carolina (16-6-1) has won four consecutive games.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan