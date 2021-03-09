Tampa rallies, downs Wings in overtime 4-3 at Little Caesars Arena

Detroit — There were a few more fans inside Little Caesars Arena Tuesday and they got something to cheer about, as the sports world crawls back to normalcy.

Cheer for most of the night, but not at the very end.

Tampa Bay rallied in the period, then Blake Coleman scored at 2 minutes 17 seconds of overtime, giving the defending Stanley Cup champions a 4-3 victory over the Red Wings.

Approximately 750 fans were at LCA, after the state last week loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

And you could hear the difference, thankfully, during a mostly entertaining hockey game.

Dylan Larkin scored in his first game back after missing four with an upper body injury, breaking a 2-2 tie at the 9:04 mark of the second period.

But Tampa's Erik Cernak tied it 3-3 at 9:40 of the third period, skating alone in from the point and snapping a shot past goaltender Thomas Greiss, Cernak's first goal of the season.

Adam Erne (power play) and Patrik Nemeth added Wings goals, and goaltender Thomas Greiss stopped 24 shots.

Tampa (18-4-2) has defeated the Wings in 19 of their last 20 regular season matchups.

Brayden Point (power play) and Tyler Johnson had first period Tampa goals, a period which was highlighted a bothersome horn attached to the scoring system at LCA that would go off every several minutes.

The horn disrupted the first Tampa power play, inadvertently stopping play, and appeared to bother players and fans before someone fixed the issue after the period ended.

The Wings (8-15-4) saw their winless streak reach four games — while extending their power play goal-scoring streak to five games,

Erne opened the scoring on the power play, his third goal, his first against his former Tampa teammates.

Filip Zadina found Erne alone in front of goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Erne converted a quick little move to put the Wings ahead 1-0.

But Tampa tied it 1-1 with Point scoring his eighth goal, a one-timing shot between the hashmarks at 12:29.

Just 35 seconds later, Tampa took a 2-1 lead as Johnson scored his fifth goal, redirecting a shot by Victor Hedman that was tipped once before reaching Johnson.

The Wings evened it with Nemeth’s second goal at 6:58 of the second period.

Nemeth, trailing on the play, blasted a setup pass from Sam Gagner, getting the Wings back in the game.

