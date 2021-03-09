Time off leaves Red Wings re-energized as they return to action

Detroit — The Red Wings returned to playing hockey Tuesday, and they should be a more refreshed team here for a while.

During this intense, shortened NHL regular season, the Wings had their longest break of the season so far, with four days between games heading into Tuesday’s game against Tampa Bay.

For a team that was playing a lot of hockey, coach Jeff Blashill noticed a re-energized and rested team when the Wings returned Sunday to practice.

“We had a couple days where we didn’t skate, one was completely off except for (virus) testing and was just to lift (weight room), and the energy coming back from those days was tremendous,” Blashill said Tuesday during his media Zoom chat after the morning skate. “It allowed us to reset ourselves a little bit, and systematically make sure our structure was real good.

“We have to be a team that plays with great structure and it allowed us to work on a few things that you don’t normally get to work on.

“It (the four days off) came at a good time. It’s almost exactly the midway point of the season, or close to it, and again, it gave us a chance to get refreshed and reset.”

Many teams, this late in the NHL season, and particularly this rapid season, are beginning to eliminate the game-day morning skates as a way to conserve energy.

Blashill, and his coaching staff, are taking that part on a game-to-game situation.

“We take it on a case-by-case basis in terms of the morning skate,” Blashill said. “The last few days we skated, so we made it an optional (skate Tuesday). Generally, if we practiced the day before, as you get into the season, we make those morning skates optional.

“The morning skate, to me, the reason why it’s an optional is it puts the onus on the player to do what needs to do to make sure he’s ready to to go (for the game). Some guys prefer not to skate in the morning, so you give them that option.

“If you come off a day off, lots of days you skate. You’re not getting much done in the morning skate in helping your habits or structure (team-wise), so it’s more about getting ready for the game and we’ll continue to make those decisions on a game to game basis.”

Players throughout the league, and including the Wings, are generally saying this particular season is coming at them much faster than a normal 82-game season over little over six month stretch.

This 56-game season is over four months (and a week in May) is greatly more condensed.

“The NHL schedule comes at you fast no matter what,” Blashill said. “Our guys have said it seems more condensed for sure. Part of that, too, is when you’re on the road, and even at home, you don’t have much else you can do, so it’s kind of hockey all the time and it seems like you don’t maybe get your mind off it.

“But it definitely comes at you fast in the NHL.”

Excited for Svechnikov

Dylan Larkin is a frequent workout partner of Evgeny Svechnikov's over the summer.

Larkin has spent considerable time over the past couple of summers, as Svechnikov has rehabilitated his knee injury and patiently waited for Svechnikov's NHL opportunity.

Seeing Svechnikov enter the lineup the last four games and play well (two goals, two assists) — including playing against Svechnikov's brother Andrei in Carolina — was a encouraging.

"I was really excited for him and I know he was really excited as well,” Larkin said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone go through as much adversity as he (Evgeny Svechnikov) has.

“It was great to see him have a little success, score a couple goals, and more importantly, he really helped our team. He looked like a dangerous player when he got the puck, making plays and making his linemates better.

"I was really happy for him.”

Despite the long-term injuries and frustration of not getting a regular NHL spot, Larkin has been impressed with Svechnikov's determination.

"His work ethic and approach, his attitude has never wavered,” Larkin said. “Never negative. Always waiting for his opportunity and doing what he can to be ready for that."

Ice chips

Troy Stecher (upper body) is expected to return to Thursday's lineup.

... After playing Tuesday, Darren Helm is now one game from tying Brendan Shanahan (716) for 18th place in Wings' history in games played.

