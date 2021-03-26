Ex-Red Wing Todd Bertuzzi's BAC was three times legal limit following arrest last month

Former Detroit Red Wing Todd Bertuzzi's blood-alcohol content registered at .25, more than three times Michigan's legal limit, following his arrest for suspected driving under the influence in Auburn Hills last month.

Bertuzzi was arrested around midnight Feb. 26, near Joslyn and Brown roads, after police received a witness report of a 2020 black Lincoln Navigator swerving "all over the road."

Police asked Bertuzzi to perform field-sobriety tests, and he failed them, Auburn Hills Police said Friday in a press release. He refused a breathalyzer test; police were granted a search warrant to take his blood.

Bertuzzi, 46, was held at the Oakland County Jail for 12 hours, and on Thursday, he was arraigned at 52nd District Court in Rochester. He was ordered to pay a $3,000 personal bond, and a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for May 11.

Bertuzzi first placed for the Red Wings in 2006-07, and again from 2009-14, and still lives in the area, in Lake Orion. He played 308 games for Detroit, totaling 61 goals and 89 assists. He played for 18 NHL seasons, and 1,159 games, also for the New York Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames.

His nephew, Tyler Bertuzzi, currently plays for the Red Wings.

