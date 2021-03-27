RED WINGS

Red Wings rebound, show resolve in 3-1 victory over Blue Jackets

Ted Kulfan
The Detroit News
Detroit — This was a different looking Red Wings team Saturday afternoon and, ultimately, a better one.

Particularly better than the past seven days, as the Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1, ending a three-game losing streak.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) misplays the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) during the second period.

Particularly after Thursday’s ugly loss in Nashville, the Wings were intent on out-working, then outplaying the Blue Jackets and that’s what the Wings did.

The Wings dominated the first period, outshooting Columbus 16-5, and taking a 2-0 lead when Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri scored 29 seconds apart midway in the first period.

Anthony Mantha made it 3-1 at 4:42 of the third period, giving the Wings insurance.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard, getting the start in place of Thomas Greiss (and injured Jonathan Bernier), earned his first victory as a Red Wing with 21 saves and first win in the NHL since November 23, 2018 (Pickard was a Philadelphia Flyer). 

Pickard appeared to gain confidence as the game progressed and had several key saves in the third period, including steering away a Seth Jones one-timer with just under seven minutes left, to maintain the Wings' two-goal lead.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 3, Blue Jackets 1

The Wings (11-20-4) and Columbus (13-14-8) conclude the two-game series with another 3 p.m. start Sunday at LCA.

Nick Foligno scored for the Blue Jackets, who are winless in three games (0-2-1), and desperately need points to stay in the playoff chase.

