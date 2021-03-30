Bad start buries Red Wings in 4-1 loss to Florida

A terrible start Tuesday dearly hurt the Red Wings.

Harkening back to some of the recent bad starts, the Wings allowed three goals in the 7 minutes 35 seconds — including the first one 17 seconds into the game — and it proved to be too much to overcome, losing to Florida 4-1

Filip Zadina (power play) cut the Florida lead to 3-1 in the second period, but the Panthers responded to restore the three-goal lead.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard, coming off two impressive victories last weekend against Columbus, wasn’t able to carry over the good fortune.

Pickard allowed three goals on eight shots and was replaced by Thomas Greiss (23 saves), although the Wings were hardly helpful defensively, basically sleepwalking the first half of the first period.

The Wings (12-21-4) saw their modest two-game win streak end, and lost their ninth in the last 11 games against Florida.

Coach Jeff Blashill talked Monday about how the Red Wings’ competitiveness keyed the victories over Columbus, and how those victories were repeatable.

But for the Wings to remain at that level, they needed to stay consistent with that sort of competitiveness and that is not an easy thing to do.

“You get slapped in the face like that you better respond,” Blashill said. “What I liked about it is it’s easy to respond on Friday in practice and then it’s easy to respond on Saturday, but we came back and did it again on Sunday. That tells me not only is it a response but it’s something we’re capable of continuing.

“We didn’t give up a chance, by our stats, in the third period. We continued to play the right way. We have to do everything we can on a nightly basis to have our work and compete to a level it was this weekend. That’s an extraordinary level when you’re winning that work-ethic battle and compete battle every single shift.”

The Wings played better beginning in the second period, the attention to detail was significantly better, but the start Tuesday just wasn’t good enough.

And coming off the 120 minutes of impressive hockey against a hard-working Columbus team, it was surprising to see the Wings' start so slowly.

Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals, and Jonathan Huberdeau and Brett Connolly had the others for Florida (23-9-4), while goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 35 shots.

The surging Panthers were without injured defenseman Aaron Ekblad, and forwards Aleksander Barkov and Patric Hornqvist, and lost Anthony Duclair midway in the game, and yet controlled the game.

This game was decided in the early going.

Just 17 seconds into the game, after a faceoff, Florida forward Mason Marchment went into the corner with three Red Wings defenders but got to the puck first and fed Huberdeau in front for Huberdeau’s 16th goal.

Verhaeghe cut to the net, took a backhand pass from Duclair, and poked a shot past Pickard, making it 2-0 at 11:27.

With the Wings reeling, Florida didn't let up at all.

Gustav Forsling's shot from the point was redirected by Connolly, who missed on a fine chance earlier in the shift, extending the Panthers lead to 3-0.

Greiss replaced Pickard and the change appeared to ignite the Wings.

Zadina cut the lead to 4-1 in the second period, on the power play.

Dylan Larkin found Zadina alone low in the circle and Zadina powered a shot past Bobrovsky for his fourth goal at 7:29.

The Wings had several good shifts after the goal but couldn't get anything past Bobrovsky, who was as sharp as he's been all season against the Wings.

The Panthers restored the three-goal lead with Verhaeghe's second goal, and 17th of the season, at 12:11 of the second period.

Owen Tippett wheeled behind the net and lifted a shot that Greiss got his stick on, the puck bobbled into the air, and both Verhaeghe and the Wings' Filip Hronek appeared to jab at the puck, lifting it behind Greiss and into the net.

