Farmington's Megan Keller makes U.S. team going for six straight world titles

The Detroit News

Farmington's Megan Keller was one of 25 players selected by the U.S. women's national hockey team on Tuesday that will compete at the 2021 world championships on May 6-16 in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia.

The U.S. has won the last five world titles and captured the top prize a total of nine times, including eight of the last nine tournaments.

Keller has been a member of USA Hockey's last four world championship teams (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019) and won a gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The 5-foot-10 defenseman is also one of 17 members on this year's team which won the 2019 championship, including high-scoring forwards Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel and Hilary Knight.

The U.S. will conduct a training camp from April 16-23 in Portland, Maine.