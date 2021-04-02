Red Wings place forward Evgeny Svechnikov on waivers

Detroit — Red Wings fans on social media are about to become enraged.

The Wings waived forward Evgeny Svechnikov Friday for the second time this season.

After Svechnikov played his 10th game on Thursday, the Wings were required to waive him again in order to have the flexibility to assign Svechnikov to the taxi squad or send him to Grand Rapids.

Svechnikov, 24, was a 2015 first-round draft pick who has yet to firmly cement himself on the roster — although Wings fans feel he has been good enough, or simply hasn’t received a fair shot.

Svechnikov has three goals and two assists and has been conspicuous certain evenings, less so during others.

He cleared waivers earlier this season. Teams have until noon Saturday to claim Svechnikov this time around.

