Red Wings extend losing streak in Tampa, 2-1

The Detroit Red Wings had no answer Saturday for Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Tampa gave itself a cushion, then skated to a 2-1 victory over the Red Wings.

Adam Erne continued his breakthrough season with a career-high eighth goal at the 4 minute mark of the third period, cutting Tampa’s lead to 2-1.

But the Wings couldn't get another past Vasilevskiy, the likely Vezina Trophy winner this season, who was tough in the late stages of the game.

Tampa’s Ross Colton and Brayden Point scored 3:19 apart in the first period, but it was Vasilevskiy who starred against the Wings with 24 saves including numerous big stops late to preserve the lead.

The teams will complete the weekend back-to-back with another game Sunday (noon, NBC/WWJ 950).

Goaltender Thomas Greiss stopped 27 shots for the Wings, extending his improved play of late.

BOX SCORE: Lightning 2, Red Wings 1

Frans Nielsen centered a pass in front to Erne, who was fighting for position and slipped a puck past Vasilevskiy near the post, cutting the Tampa lead to 2-1.

It was the third goal in five games for Erne, who reached his career high in goals while playing against the Tampa team that traded him to the Wings in August 2019.

The goal energized the Wings, who followed with some good shifts.

But Vasilevskiy, who defeated the Wings for the 12th consecutive time, was powerful in net.

The Wings have lost 17 straight regular-season games in Tampa.

Red Wings at Lightning

Faceoff: Noon Sunday, Amalie Arena.

TV/radio: NBC (Channel 4)/WWJ-950 AM.

Outlook: The Red Wings (12-22-5) and Tampa (26-9-2) conclude their weekend back-to-back series. … The Lightning have won four of the five meetings this season.

