Red Wings use second-period flurry to end long losing streak in Tampa

It took a while, 10 years actually, but the Red Wings did it.

They actually won a regular-season game Sunday in Tampa, ending a 17-game losing streak dating back to Feb. 17, 2011, defeating the Lightning, 5-1.

That might be the most shocking aspect of all.

Not the victory itself, but how dominant the Wings (13-22-5) were in winning this one.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 5, Lightning 1

Goaltender Thomas Greiss was superb, making 27 saves and a good portion of them with the game still tight in the first 30 minutes.

The Wings broke it open with three goals on four shots in 2 minutes, 53 seconds late in the second period.

Valtteri Filppula (third goal, 16:05), Michael Rasmussen (second goal, 16:34) and Marc Staal (third goal, 18:58) pummeled third-string Lightning goalie Christopher Gibson, turning a 1-0 Wings lead quickly to 4-0.

Dylan Larkin opened the scoring on the power play in the first period, his seventh goal, and Darren Helm had an empty net goal (Helm’s second goal) to clinch it.

Gibson was making his first NHL start since March 30, 2018 when he was with the Islanders.

And, ironically, in Gibson’s last NHL appearance in 2019, Gibson relieved Greiss when both were with the Islanders.

Greiss, who finally got some goals to work with (coming in, Greiss gotten an average of 1.5 per game), made a huge save early in the second period on Steven Stamkos to preserve a 1-0 Wings lead.

Tampa (26-10-2) skated on a three-on-one rush, Stamkos got the puck on the dot, and fired a shot that rolled up Greiss’ stick and into the stands, summing up the afternoon for both teams.

Victor Hedman scored in the third period to keep the Lightning from being shut out.

The Red Wings have held their own against the defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning this season. The Wings are 2-3-1 in six games, with a victory and overtime loss against Tampa at Little Caesars Arena.

