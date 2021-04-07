Midland's Sasha Pastujov named MVP of All-American Game in Plymouth

The Detroit News

Winger Sasha Pastujov (Midland, Michigan) scored twice and was named the Most Valuable Player in Team Blue's 7-1 victory over Team White at the BioSteel All-American Game in front of 110 NHL scouts on Wednesday at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

Pastujov, whose brothers Michael (2014-16) and Nick (2015-17) are USA Hockey National Team Development Program alums and are now teammates at the University of Michigan, was set up on both goals by NTDP linemate Chaz Lucius. Pastujov also assisted on a goal by Rutger McGroarty and finished plus-3.

"There's not a day that goes by that I'm not grateful to play here in Plymouth," Pastujov said on The Hockey Network's postgame show.

The other Team Blue goals went to Red Savage, Jack Devine, Liam Gilmartin and Isaac Howard. Kaiden Mbereko stopped all 22 shots and Gibson Homer (Grand Rapids) allowed one goal on five shots for Team Blue.

Ryan Ufko scored the only goal for Team White. Remington Keopple stopped 18-of-24 shots and Colin Purcell made six saves on nine shots.

