Next generation of U.S. hockey stars on display at Plymouth prospects game

Last year, more than 200 NHL scouts, general managers and front-office personnel turned out to watch the top U.S. hockey prospects at the BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

This year, with state COVID regulations limiting attendance to approximately 400 people in the rink, NHL teams will have a total of about 100 people watching Wednesday's game (8 p.m., The Hockey Network).

The game will feature the U.S. National Under-18 Team from USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program (Team Blue) against a roster comprised of 22 players from 10 teams in the United States Hockey League (Team White).

Overall, 41 of the 43 players are committed to play NCAA Division I hockey with 17 states represented on the rosters. Minnesota leads all states with nine players while Michigan has five players: Gibson Homer (Grand Rapids, Michigan), Ty Gallagher (Clarkston, Michigan), Roman Schmidt (Midland, Michigan), Victor Mancini (Saginaw, Michigan) and Carter Mazur (Jackson, Michigan).

Last year, Team Knuble, featuring the NTDP U18 players, beat Team Gomez 6-1. Defenseman Jake Sanderson (Whitefish, Montana) had two assists and was named player of the game. He is among 46 first-round picks (Ottawa Senators) and more than 200 total NHL Draft picks that have played in the game.

Team Blue

Goalies

►Gibson Homer (Grand Rapids, Michigan)

►Kaidan Mbereko (Aspen, Colorado)

Defensemen

►Sean Behrens (Barrington, Illinois)

►Ty Gallagher (Clarkston, Michigan)

►Aidan Hreschuk (Long Beach, California)

►Jacob Martin (Eagle River, Wisconsin)

►Ty Murchison (Corona, California)

►Roman Schmidt (Midland, Michigan)

►Ethan Straky (Ormond Beach, Florida)

Forwards

►Logan Cooley (West Mifflin, Pennsylvania)

►Jack Devine (Glencoe, Illinois)

►Dylan Duke (Strongsville, Ohio)

►Andre Gasseau (Garden Grove, California)

►Liam Gilmartin (Falls Church, Virginia)

►Isaac Howard (Hudson, Wisconsin)

►Chaz Lucius (Grant, Minnesota)

►Rutger McGroarty (Lincoln, Nebraska)

►Sasha Pastujov (Bradenton, Florida)

►Red Savage (Scottsdale, Arizona)

►Ryan St. Louis (Riverside, Connecticut)

►Charlie Stramel (Rosemount, Minnesota)

►Jeremy Wilmer (Rockville Centre, New York)

Team White

Goalies

►Remington Keopple (Hudson, Wisconsin)

►Colin Purcell (Shaker Heights, Ohio)

Defensemen

►Shai Buium (San Diego, California)

►Hank Kempf (Chicago, Illinois)

►Daniel Laatsch (Altoona, Wisconsin)

►Victor Mancini (Saginaw, Michigan)

►Jack Peart (Grand Rapids, Minnesota)

►Ryan Ufko (Smithtown, New York)

►Cooper Wylie (Stillwater, Minnesota)

Forwards

►Cam Berg (White Bear Lake, Minnesota)

►Tristan Broz (Bloomington, Minnesota)

►Matt Coronato (Huntington, New York)

►Josh Doan (Scottsdale, Arizona)

►Jack Harvey (Stacy, Minnesota)

►Matt Knies (Phoenix, Arizona)

►Connor Kurth (Elk River, Minnesota)

►Carter Mazur (Jackson, Michigan)

►Mackie Samoskevich (Newtown, Connecticut)

►Bennet Schimek (Mendota Heights, Minnesota)

►Cole Sillinger (Phoenix, Arizona)

►Hunter Strand (Anchorage, Alaska)

►Zach Urdahl (Eau Claire, Wisconsin)