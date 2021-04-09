Red Wings move Patrik Nemeth to Colorado as deadline looms

Detroit – So, the sell off begins for the Red Wings.

The Wings began dealing some of their assets leading into Monday’s 3 p.m. (EST) trade deadline Friday night by moving defenseman Patrik Nemeth to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Wings received a 2022 fourth-round draft pick. They also retained $1.5 million of Nemeth’s $3 million salary cap charge.

Nemeth, 29, is a prospective unrestricted free agent. He signed a two-year deal worth $6 million to join the Red Wings, coming from the Avalanche. In 39 games this season, Nemeth had two goals and six assists along with 14 penalty minutes. Last season, Nemeth had one goal and eight assists in 64 games, with 28 penalty minutes.

Nemeth (6-foot-3, 228-pounds), who will provide the Avalanche with size and a sound defensive game, has played in 353 NHL games with Dallas, Colorado and the Wings.

After drafting an NHL-high 33 players over the last three entry drafts, the Red Wings currently own 18 picks over the next two drafts, with nine selections in each.

For this summer's 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Detroit has its own pick in the first six rounds, in addition to two additional second-round choices (Edmonton and New York Rangers) and a second pick in the third round (Vegas).

In the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Red Wings have their own picks in all seven rounds plus two additional selections in the fourth round (Colorado and Vegas).

Nemeth is likely to be the first of several Wings who could be dealt by Monday afternoon.

Defensemen Marc Staal and Jon Merrill, forwards Sam Gagner, Luke Glendening and Darren Helm, and goaltender Jonathan Bernier are among the names who have been mentioned as possibilities to be moved.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan