Red Wings get draft pick in complex trade arrangement

Detroit — The Red Wings continue to make moves leading up to the trade deadline.

But in this one, the Wings basically acted as middle man and earned a fourth-round pick this summer for their work. And their salary-cap case.

Saturday, the Wings acquired defenseman David Savard from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenseman Brian Lashoff, who was playing in Grand Rapids. Columbus retained 50% of Savard’s salary in in that portion of the trade.

The Wings then traded Savard to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round draft pick. The Wings also retained 25% of Savard’s salary.

Columbus subsequently traded Lashoff to Tampa for the Lightning’s 2021 first-round pick and 2022 third-round pick.

So the end results:

The Wings, as sort of go-between in the trade, retain a portion of Savard’s contract for the rest of the season, trade away Lashoff, and get a fourth-round pick from Tampa in 2021.

Columbus retains 50% of Savard’s contract and acquires Tampa’s 2021 first-round pick and 2022 third-round pick.

And Tampa gets the key in the deal, veteran defenseman Savard — and Lashoff, who will remain with the Griffins.

The Wings traded defenseman Patrik Nemeth Friday to Colorado for a 2022-fourth round pick, while retaining some of Nemeth’s salary.

The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. EST Monday.

