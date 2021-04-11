Red Wings deal defenseman Jon Merrill to Montreal for draft pick, prospect Hayden Verbeek

Detroit — The Red Wings keep staying busy.

They traded defenseman Jon Merrill to Montreal on Sunday for a 2021 fifth-round pick (previously from Ottawa) and forward Hayden Verbeek.

Merrill, a Grand Blanc native, was a potential unrestricted free agent who signed a one-year deal with his hometown team last summer. He appeared in 36 games this season for the Red Wings, notching five assists. Merrill, 29, owned a plus-minus rating of plus-2.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound Verbeek, a 23-year-old forward, had three points in seven games with the American League's Laval Rocket.

The Wings traded defenseman Patrik Nemeth to Colorado for a draft pick Friday, and acquired a fourth-round pick Saturday to help broker a deal between Tampa Bay and Columbus.

