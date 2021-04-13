Anthony Mantha: 'Hard to leave' Wings but excited for what future could hold with Capitals

Detroit — The Red Wings were the team that drafted Anthony Mantha in the first round in 2013. It’s the only professional organization he’s known and the friends Mantha made in Detroit will likely be lifetime acquaintances.

So you can see how Monday’s trade that sent Mantha to Washington for forwards Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick was a shock.

Mantha had just signed a four-year contract last offseason. He wasn't expecting to be dealt anywhere.

And before Monday, Mantha had never been traded in his career, either junior or pro.

But as Mantha began settling into his new home, the excitement of joining a Stanley Cup contender was also apparent.

“A lot of excitement, obviously a surprise,” Mantha said during Tuesday’s Zoom media chat after the Capitals’ morning skate. “I had just signed a deal in Detroit, so I thought I was going to stay there for a couple more years. But it’s part of hockey and part of our life. So it’s a new situation here and I’m excited to join the Caps.

“It’s hard to leave a team like that, but I had great memories from draft day to my last game so it’s always going to be memories that will live on. I made great friends there. I’ll probably be in Michigan for the summer, so I’ll see those guys again.

“But from now, I’m a Caps player and I can’t wait to see what’s ahead.”

Mantha was taking his pregame nap Monday, expecting to be in the Wings’ lineup in Carolina, and wasn't really concentrating on the final hours of the NHL trade deadline.

But, unexpectedly, Mantha woke up to a slew of phone calls and text messages. One from general manager Steve Yzerman stood out.

“I woke up to the text, 'Call me, ASAP' from Steve,” Mantha said. “You call him right away.

“We had a quick phone call. He said best of luck and thank you for everything I did in Detroit.”

And that was the end of Mantha's career with the Wings and the start of his time with the Washington Capitals.

A car service drove Mantha the four hours and 30 minutes from Raleigh to Washington D.C. But before getting on the freeway, Mantha stopped at PNC Arena to grab his equipment and say goodbye to teammates and coach Jeff Blashill.

Both Dylan Larkin and Blashill said after Monday's victory in Carolina that it was good to see Mantha and say their goodbyes in person.

Larkin and Mantha said it wasn't easy.

"I truly appreciate Anthony as a person. He's somebody who wants to do it right," Blashill said.

Mantha agreed it was a difficult conversation.

“It was hard,” Mantha said “It’s guys I’ve been around the last four to six years and made great friends there. It’s a little hard to leave a team, but I’m excited for what’s ahead.

"It's going to be a fun journey."

Mantha took part in his first skate with the Capitals on Tuesday and found himself on left wing on a line with Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie.

Obviously the talent level between the two teams is different at this point in time.

"I mean, they are two great players. I'm excited to see what I can bring to their duo and hopefully it clicks right away and we score a couple (Tuesday)," Mantha said. “It’s going to be awesome.”

Going to a roster that has future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Backstrom, Oshie and others is a thrill for Mantha, who was part of a rebuilding roster with the Wings.

“I’ll probably learn a lot from them,” said Mantha, who noted he should fit well into Washington’s physical style of play. “First practice this morning, just looking at how they pass and shoot the puck, it’s awesome to see.”

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan