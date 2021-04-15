Vrana, Stecher extend Red Wings win streak to 3 in victory over Chicago

Detroit – The Red Wings couldn’t have scripted a better evening all the way around.

Newcomer Jakub Vrana scored a goal in his debut.

Troy Stecher scored two goals in a game for the first time in his career.

And, for the first time this season, the Red Wings own a three-game win streak.

The Wings took all the positives and rolled them into a 4-1 victory over Chicago on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.

It wasn't perfect — the Red Wings were called for too many men on the ice twice in the second period, and that's tough to do — but it was a good 60 minutes of hockey for a team that appears to be finding itself (albeit too late in the season).

Goaltender Thomas Greiss stopped 23 shots, as the Wings (16-23-6) won their third consecutive game, and defeated Chicago for only the second time this season (2-4-1).

Michael Rasmussen, continuing his recent impressive play, capped the scoring with an empty net goal, his third, with a little over a minute left in the game.

The big news was concerning Vrana, who showed a glimpse of his offensive capability in his first game since being acquired along with Richard Panik (and two draft picks) Monday from Washington for Anthony Mantha.

Vrana was serving the Wings' first too many men penalty when he jumped out of the box when the penalty expired, took an outlet pass from Gustav Lindstrom, and scored on a breakaway, beating goalie Kevin Lankinen from between the hashmarks.

It was Vrana's 12th goal of the season, and gave the Wings a 2-1 lead they wouldn't lose.

Vrana, the Wings expect to score. But Stecher getting in the goals scored column is somewhat of a revelation.

Stecher scored twice, giving him three goals for the season, in a rare offensive explosion.

Stecher tied the game 1-1 at 4 minutes 49 seconds of the second period.

With the teams skating four-on-four, Stecher launched a shot off the rush from the dot that hit Lankinen's glove, popped high into the air, and over the goaltender's shoulder and into the net.

Stecher made it 3-1 with his second goal at 11:15, capping the Wings' three-goal second period barrage.

Danny DeKeyser found Stecher pinching and fed Stecher near the post, Stecher neatly tucking the puck inside the post.

The victory over Chicago was a hint of satisfaction for the Wings given the lack of points earned this season against the Blackhawks.

Many analysts had the Blackhawks pegged near the bottom of the Central Division given the gradual shift to a youth movement in Chicago, along with captain Jonathan Toews missing the entire season to an undisclosed illness.

There were several teams expected to battle for that fourth and final playoff seed, but the Blackhawks weren't necessarily expected to be one of them.

But the Blackhawks (20-19-5) have played better than expected, still fighting for the final playoff spot with three weeks remaining in the season.

In his media availability after Thursday's morning skate, coach Jeff Blashill credited the Blackhawks for out-playing the Wings head to head this season.

"We haven’t had good enough success against them," Blashill said. "The two games in our building, we lost in overtime and the other one (a 2-0 loss) were two of our better games. We deserved, maybe, a better fate than just one out of four points in those two games.

"But other than that, they've outplayed us. Certainly for games in totality we’ve had good periods against them, the first period in their building in the very first game we played them we were the better team, but we’ve struggled too much and part of that is a compliment to them, they’ve done a good job. Part of it is we have to play better."

