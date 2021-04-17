Red Wings' power play continues spiral, 3-game win streak comes to end vs. Blackhawks

Detroit — This was a different Chicago Blackhawks team Saturday from 48 hours ago.

And the same could be said of the Red Wings, also, which was a main reason the Blackhawks came away with a 4-0 victory over the Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Still involved in a tight race for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division, the Blackhawks looked much more inspired from the previous game and skated to an important victory.

The Wings (16-24-6) saw their modest three-game win streak — albeit their longest such streak of the season — come to an end.

One major reason for the Wings' loss Saturday: They were a staggering 0-for-6 on the power play.

You'll excuse the Red Wings if they're saying good riddance to the Blackhawks (21-19-5), now that the season series is done. The Wings only won two of eight games (2-5-1) against Chicago.

Some of the Blackhawks' best players were their best players Saturday, with Patrick Kane getting a goal and assist, Alex DeBrincat (Farmington Hills) scoring his 22nd goal, and goaltender Malcolm Subban stopping all 29 shots he saw.

Kane scored with only 20 seconds left in the first period, converting a drop pass form Vinnie Hinostroza into an open net, as goaltender Jonathan Bernier had committed to the other post.

DeBrincat scored his 22nd goal, making it 2-0 at 12:40 of the second period. Connor Murphy's shot hit Brandon Hagel near the hashmarks, and the puck drifted to DeBrincat alone in the circle, who buried the scoring opportunity.

That gave DeBrincat points in 12 of 15 career games against the Wings, with nine goals and 12 assists (21 points).

Wyatt Kalynuk made it 3-0 with his second goal, converting a nice feed from Hinostroza all alone in front of Bernier at 1:16 of the third period, and Pius Suter closed out the scoring with an empty net goal.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan