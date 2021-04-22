Red Wings rule Tyler Bertuzzi, Frans Nielsen out for season; Dylan Larkin day to day

Detroit — Injuries have hit, and are hitting, the Red Wings as they head into the final days of the season.

Coach Jeff Blashill announced after Thursday's morning skate the team has ruled out forwards Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body) and Frans Nielsen (lower body) for the remainder of the season. There are eight games left beginning Thursday against Dallas.

Forward Dylan Larkin (upper body), who was hurt late in Tuesday's game in Dallas, will not play Thursday and will have further evaluation on his injury. Blashill would not speculate on the severity of Larkin's injury.

Forward Robby Fabbri (upper body) will also miss his 10th consecutive game Thursday, but he has been skating and is considered to day to day.

Forward Bobby Ryan (upper body) was lost for the season in late March.

The news regarding Bertuzzi wasn't shocking by any means, considering he hadn't played since Jan. 30.

But it put the exclamation point on a disappointing, almost lost season as Bertuzzi only played nine games, with five goals and two assists.

There is speculation the injury to Bertuzzi could be back related. Blashill wouldn't divulge the nature of the injury, or whether surgery would be involved.

