Red Wings' Dylan Larkin to miss remaining seven games on schedule

Detroit — Dylan Larkin’s upper body-injury, suffered during Tuesday’s loss in Dallas, will force the center to sit out the remaining two weeks of the season and Larkin will be re-evaluated at that juncture, Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said Friday.

Larkin, the Wings’ captain, is currently team’s leading scorer with 23 points, with nine goals and 14 assists in 44 games, with a minus-14 rating.

Larkin joins forwards Tyler Bertuzzi, Bobby Ryan and Frans Nielsen, all of whom are out for the remainder of the season with injuries.

