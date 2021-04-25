World U18 hockey report: Clarkston's Ty Gallagher scores goal in pre-tourney victory

The Detroit News

Clarkston's Ty Gallagher scored a goal for Team USA in a 5-1 win over Sweden in the team's only pre-tournament game of the 2021 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Hockey Championship on Saturday in Frisco, Texas.

Gallagher is a 6-0, 190-pound defenseman who had 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points in 41 games with the National Team Development Program this year.

A national champion with the U14 Compuware team in 2018 and a 2022 commit to the University of Notre Dame, the 18-year-old Gallagher had 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 49 games with the U17 NTDP last year.

Gibson Homer (Grand Rapids, Mich.) and Kaidan Mbereko (Aspen, Colo.) split the game in net and Northville resident Sasha Pastujov had an assist for Team USA, which will begin the tournament on Monday against Russia at 9 p.m.

The 2020 tournament was scheduled for USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth before the event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plymouth was set to host again this year as a do-over but with Michigan’s stricter COVID guidelines, USA Hockey moved the tournament to the Dallas suburbs at the Comerica Center in Frisco and the Children’s Health StarCenter in Plano.

This year's U18 worlds feature players born in 2003 and earlier and is the last major tournament for draft eligible players prior to their first year of draft eligibility.

The Red Wings lead the NHL with 12 picks in the 2021 draft, including eight picks in the top 100 and five in the top 60. Buffalo is second with 10 picks followed by Montreal, Minnesota and Columbus with nine picks.

The U.S. enters the tournament having medaled in a record 16 consecutive tournaments, including six golds in the past 10 events.

Twenty-three of the 24 players on Team USA's roster are from the NTDP, including Gallagher, Homer, Mbereko and Pastujov.

World U18 tourney glance

What: 2021 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Hockey Championship

When: Monday-May 6

Where: Frisco and Plano, Texas

U.S. schedule: Monday vs. Russia, 9 p.m., Tuesday vs. Germany, 9 p.m., Thursday vs. Czech Republic, 9 p.m., Saturday vs. Finland, 9 p.m.

Playoffs: Quarterfinals on Monday, May 3, semifinals on Wednesday, May 5, final on Thursday, May 6

TV: Playoffs on The Hockey Network, preliminary games streamed on HockeyTV.com.