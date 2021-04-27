Red Wings offense listless in 1-0 shootout loss

When you have two teams struggling to score — along with two red-hot goaltenders — you have a game like Tuesday's Red Wings' battle in Columbus.

Finally, Columbus was able to break through in the shootout, as the Blue Jackets earned a 1-0 victory after winning the shootout 2-0.

Patrik Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Jackets in the shootout.

The goalies stood out in this game. Thomas Greiss had 32 saves and the Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins had 41 stops. Both teams have struggled to score all season (Columbus 29th in goals per game, the Wings 30th).

Greiss made numerous big saves, including turning aside Columbus' Cam Atkinson on a shorthanded breakaway.

One of Merzlikins' best stops was blanking Jakub Vrana on a breakaway early in the second period — and again in overtime — and three times frustrating Vladislav Namestnikov in close.

Columbus (16-25-10) won for the third time in the last 19 outings (3-13-3) and ended a nine-game winless streak.

The Wings (17-25-9) still own a one point lead over Columbus in the battle for the Central Division basement.

Both teams have been eliminated from the playoffs — the Wings were knocked out Monday — and the intensity may not have been quite the same as if the game were early in the season.

Both teams skated hard, had quality scoring chances and grinded through a struggle with quality goaltending.

One newsworthy item from the Wings' perspective Tuesday was the NHL debut of forward Joe Veleno.

The 2018 first-round pick was brought up from the taxi squad earlier in the day, after being medically cleared for a concussion suffered last month while playing for Malmo in the Swedish Hockey League.

Veleno played 15 minutes with two shots and two blocks with one hit, while playing his natural position of center (Veleno played wing often in Sweden).

“The advantage of playing Joe right now is to find out how ready he is to be a center in the National Hockey League," coach Jeff Blashill said Monday when discussing Veleno. "If he’s not ready to be a center in the National Hockey League then he would probably need to spend more time in the American League to become that center."

Veleno had 11 goals and nine assists in Sweden this season, but most importantly, progressed in the Wings' eyes as a dependable two-way center who can be counted on also defensively.

“When we put you out there, we can trust that you’re going to be accountable at both ends of the rink, that you’re not going to give away easy chances,” said Blashill, of the importance of Veleno defensively. “Ultimately Joe would like to be a big piece of this organization, and we’d like Joe to be a big piece of us becoming a winning team. (General manager) Steve (Yzerman) understands these players have to learn to be all-around players if they want to be part of this solution moving forward.

"You can’t win championships without 200-foot players.”

Playing tight defense was important in the SHL, what with the big ice surface and waves of skilled, hard-working players. Veleno made gradual strides in Grand Rapids last season, but needed more seasoning this winter, with without an AHL season.

So the Wings loaned Veleno to Malmo, and Veleno was able to move forward with his defensive improvement.

“It’s something I found I needed to improve a lot," Veleno said. "To be a 200-foot centerman in the NHL, you need to be relied upon defensively and be able to produce offensively."

The only disappointment for Veleno on Tuesday was the inability of his parents to attend his first game. Border restrictions prevented his parents, in Quebec, to travel to Columbus.

"For sure it’s disappointing,” Veleno said. “They’ve sacrificed a lot to see me get here. They’d be really happy and proud of me being at the arena.”

The game began with as much offensive excitement as there would be the rest of the evening.

In the opening minute the Wings came within inches of scoring as Namestnikov's shot trickled through Merzlikin's legs but never slid past the goal line.

The Jackets came down on the ensuing rush with a 3-on-2 break, and Max Domi fed Bjorkstrand dot to dot for a one-timer that Bjorkstrand buried past Greiss at 1:23.

But that's when the hectic pace paused for a bit.

Officials reviewed the Wings' no goal first, and confirmed the puck never crossed the goal line.

But with the Wings challenging for off-side on Bjorkstrand's apparent goal, that call was confirmed, as Jackets forward Eric Robinson was a full skate ahead of the play for an easy off-side call.

So, two video reviews later, no goal for either side.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan