Greiss posts second straight shutout as Wings defeat Tampa 1-0 in shootout

Detroit — Credit to goaltender Thomas Greiss for the two points the Red Wings earned Saturday against Tampa.

Greiss stopped 33 shots in regulation, then made the decisive save in the shootout as the Wings defeated Tampa 1-0 (4-3 in the shootout).

Sam Gagner got the winner in the shootout in the eighth round, while Jakub Vrana, Filip Zadina and Valtteri Filppula added shootout goals.

Greiss, who shut out Columbus Tuesday in similar fashion before losing in the shootout, became the first WIngs goalie since Petr Mrazek in 2018 to post consecutive shutouts.

Tampa goalie Curtis McElhinney stopped 15 shots.

Greiss was pivotal during a Tampa two-man advantage with six minutes left. Greiss made several stops, but the best one was turning aside Ondrej Palat in close, keeping the score 0-0.

An apparent Tampa goal with 9:23 left in regulation was waved off because of goalie interference against Greiss.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 1, Lightning 0, shootout

Ryan McDonagh looked to have the goal on a shot from the point, but Tampa forward Palat, while battling with Danny DeKeyser near the post, made contact with Greiss in the crease and nudged the goaltender out of position.

The Lightning out-shot the Wings 11-4 through one period and 17-9 through 40 minutes, but the prime scoring chances for either team were few and far between.

Tampa, arguably, had the best one late in the second period with the teams skating four players per side.

Brayden Point and Palat were on a 2-on-1 rush, but flubbed a pass near the crease.

Point had another prime scoring opportunity early in the third, but jammed the puck into the post rather than the net, while driving to the net.

The Wings (18-26-9) ended a three-game winless streak, while earning their third win over Stanley Cup champion Tampa this season (3-4-1).

The Lightning (34-14-3) saw their four-game win streak come to an end.

