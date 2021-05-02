Red Wings hang close, but fall short to Lightning

Detroit — The Red Wings again stayed close, but this time couldn’t snatch a victory.

Tampa Bay scored early goals in the first and second periods Sunday and earned a 2-1 victory over the Wings to salvage a split of the weekend series.

In the regular-season home finale, the Wings had chances to get back in the game late, but failed to do it.

The Wings had a two-minute two-man advantage and 3 minutes 50 seconds of consecutive time on the power play in total late in the third period, but failed to capitalize against the Lightning and taxi squad goaltender Christopher Gibson (22 saves).

Goalie Jonathan Bernier helped the Wings stayed close by stopping 40 shots, nearly matching the work of Thomas Greiss the day before.

But while the Wings (18-27-9) were able to stay close and earn a 1-0 shootout win 24 hours earlier, they just couldn’t get that goal Sunday.

Filip Zadina scored for the Wings, cutting the lead to 2-1 at 13:37 of the second period. Zadina scored his sixth goal, snapping a one-timer off a pass from Vladislav Namestnikov past Gibson.

Blake Coleman and Mikhail Sergachev had goals for Tampa Bay (35-14-3).

Coleman’s goal at the 16-second mark of the first period — the fastest goal to start a road game in Lightning history.

Tampa Bay’s Barclay Goodrow swiped the puck from Filip Hronek in the corner and centered a pass to Coleman, who one-timed a shot from the slot.

Tampa Bay pushed the lead to 2-0 at 1:09 of the second period.

Sergachev snapped a shot from the point that got through a screen in front of Bernier, who never saw the puck through the bodies.

