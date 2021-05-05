Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi undergoes back surgery, should be ready for training camp

Detroit — The Red Wings announced Wednesday forward Tyler Bertuzzi underwent successful back surgery on Friday, lending clarity to the season-long mystery.

Bertuzzi, 26, played in only nine games before suffering an undisclosed injury.

He had surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. The procedure was performed by Dr. Frank Cammisa.

Bertuzzi is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2021-22 season.

In those nine games Bertuzzi played, he was off to one of his best starts, with five goals and two assists.

He scored in back-to-back games on Jan. 28 in Dallas and Jan. 30 against Florida before leaving the latter contest after the second period due to injury.

Also Wednesday, during a Zoom chat with media, forward Bobby Ryan said he had triceps surgery three weeks ago but is intent on continuing to play.

Ryan is an unrestricted free agent.

