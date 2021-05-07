Red Wings jump out of Central division basement with 5-2 win over Columbus

The battle for last place — or, rather, to avoid the Central Division cellar — has been set.

The Red Wings jumped out of the basement Friday, rallying for a 5-2 victory over Columbus.

Joe Veleno scored his first NHL goal, a power play goal, followed by Danny DeKeyser and Jakub Vrana goals, all 3 minutes 2 seconds apart late in the second period, erasing a 2-0 Columbus deficit.

Vladislav Namestnikov added two empty net goals (ending a 17-game drought), and goaltender Thomas Greiss stopped 22 shots for the Wings.

Greiss, who isn't expected to get Saturday's start, will end the season without a regulation time loss in nine games (6-0-3) allowing only 15 goals in that span.

With the victory, the Red Wings (19-27-9, 47 points) climbed over Columbus (17-26-12, 46 points) in the race to last place the Central.

So, both teams have something to play for Saturday (7 p.m./Bally Sports Detroit/WWJ-950 AM) as the NHL regular season comes to a close.

Coach Jeff Blashill talked about the importance of continuing to play hard until the final buzzer Saturday, and avoiding last place, earlier in the week.

“Would I like to look at the standings and see us ahead of Columbus? Yes, for sure. Would the players like to see that? For sure,” Blashill said. “But our focus has to be what it's been all season, and that's doing the very best we can in the game that's in front of us, and executing to the very highest ability on a shift-to-shift basis.”

Gavin Bayreuther and Nathan Gerbe (Oxford) scored for Columbus, both scoring their first goals this season.

Gerbe put the Blue Jackets ahead 2-0 at 7:48 of the second period, his first goal since Feb. 13, 2020.

Gerbe gathered an outlet pass, got behind the Wings’ defense, and backhanded a shot past Greiss to seemingly give the Jackets a comfortable lead.

But it disappeared quickly.

Veleno, in his fifth NHL game, earned his first goal and NHL point, beginning the surge on the power play.

Vrana found Veleno on a pass through the slot, and Veleno snapped a shot just under the crossbar, past Columbus goalie Matiss Kivlenieks at 13:50.

In a small sample size in the waning days of the NHL season, Veleno has shown some the qualities that have made him one of the Wings' top prospects.

"I don't know what he is yet because he hasn't had enough games," said Blashill, when asked to assess Veleno earlier in the week. "Guys can show you flashes and disappointment and we shouldn't overreact to either one. Where he stands today, I've been very happy with the progress he made from a year ago, especially with his body, and that's a big step.

"The games he's played, he's been fine. But his body is in a way better spot than a year ago, he looks more like an NHL player than a prospect."

The Wings quickly tied it 2-2 on DeKeyser’s third goal.

On a delayed penalty, after Darren Helm was tripped behind the net, Mathias Brome’s shot went wide and caromed off the boards to DeKeyser pinching from the left side.

DeKeyser basically chopped at the puck, and it fluttered behind Kivlenieks at 14:48, tying the game.

Vrana then broke the tie, capping the Wings’ explosion.

Richard Panik, who arrived with Vrana from Washington in the Anthony Mantha trade, fed Vrana near the slot and Vrana quickly snapped a shot top corner past Kivlenieks at 16:52.

The goal was Vrana’s 18th this season, his seventh with the Wings in 10 games.

Given where both teams sit in the standings, and the fact the Wings were coming off four days off, it was logical to be concerned about the Wings’ motivation and passion.

But the way the Wings rallied from an early deficit certainly showed a desire to play, play well and win.

“We've focused on being the very best we can every day, waking up the next morning, learning from the day before and then being the very best we can," Blashill said. "I'm not going to change our focus on that.”

