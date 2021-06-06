Wings prospect Moritz Seider named best D-man at hockey worlds; Canada wins gold

The Detroit News

Nick Paul scored in overtime on a 2-and-1 break with Ottawa Senators teammate Connor Brown and Canada won its 27th world hockey title, beating Finland 3-2 on Sunday night.

Brown slid the puck over to Paul and he beat goaltender Jussi Olkinuora 6:26 into the extra frame.

Andrew Mangiapane, whose arrival midway through the preliminary round provided a spark for Canada, was named player of the tournament. The Calgary Flames forward had seven goals — including the winners in Canada’s quarterfinal and semifinal victories — and four assists in seven games.

Red Wings German defense prospect Moritz Seider, drafted sixth-overall by Detroit in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, was named as the tournament's top defenseman by the tournament directorate. He was also named to the tournament's All-Star team.

Seider finished with five assists in 10 games and his efforts on the blue line helped carry Germany to Sunday's bronze-medal game against the United States.

It's the second major award given to Seider in recent weeks; at just 20 years old, he was named in May as the Swedish Hockey League's defenseman of the year for the 2020-21 season.

Maxime Comtois and Adam Henrique also scored for Canada on Sunday, which looked down-and-out after losing its first three games in Riga before going on an improbable run to the top of the podium.

Brown assisted on all three of Canada’s goals in the final to end the championship with a tournament-high 16 points (two goals, 14 assists).

Mikael Ruohomaa and Petteri Lindbohm scored for Finland.

Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves.

Earlier, the United States beat Germany 6-1 in the claimed bronze with a 6-1 win over Germany. Cal Petersen made 33 saves for the Americans.