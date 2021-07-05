Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks dies in accident at Novi home; possibly fireworks related

Novi police are investigating the death of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, who suffered a head injury at a house in Metro Detroit on Sunday night.

Kivlenieks was 24.

Novi Police Lt. Jason Meier said multiple people were in a hot tub when there was, "from what we can tell," a fireworks incident. In attempting to get out of the hot tub, Kivlenieks slipped and hit his head on concrete, Meier said.

Police received the call shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, paramedics were on the scene within five minutes, and Kivlenieks was transported to Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was scheduled to take place Monday, results are expected back sometime this week, and the investigation remains ongoing, Meier said.

Meier declined to say whose home Kivlenieks was at for the July 4 holiday gathering, or how many people were in the hot tub at the time of the incident.

Meier said it's still unclear if Kivlenieks was struck by a firework. There was no fire, Meijer said. Meier also said there was no alcohol involved with the person lighting the shell-and-mortar-style fireworks.

"We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time," Blue Jackets president John Davidson said in a statement Monday morning.

"Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten."

Kivlenieks, a native of Latvia, played eight games for the Blue Jackets. He signed with them in May 2017.

A junior star in Latvia, he came to the United States in 2016 with the goal of playing in the NHL. He wasn't drafted, but signed a $2.5 million, three-year contract with the Blue Jackets. He played mostly for the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL the last three years.

His two NHL games this season were against the Red Wings, on May 7 and 8. He lost May 7 and won May 8, his final NHL game.

When with the Blue Jackets, his goalie coach was former Red Wing Manny Legace, who declined comment when reached by The News on Monday morning. Legace lives in Novi.

The Red Wings offered their condolences on Twitter on Monday.

"The National Hockey League was saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “On behalf of the NHL family, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and teammates in both the Blue Jackets organization and his native country of Latvia. His love for life and passion for the game will be deeply missed by all those who have been fortunate to have him as a teammate and a friend.”

Said NHL Players Association executive director Don Fehr: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Matiss Kivlenieks at the age of only 24. His passion and drive enabled him to reach the top level of hockey, which included winning his final NHL game on May 8 with Columbus and representing Latvia at the recent World Championship. Our condolences go out to Matiss’ family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. He will be missed by all who knew him.”

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were 18 fireworks-related deaths in 2020, up from 12 in 2019. The agency estimates there were about 15,600 fireworks-related injuries that were treated in an emergency-room setting in 2020. Private firework use reportedly increased in 2020 amid the pandemic, with many municipalities cancelling their shows.

