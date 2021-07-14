Hall of Famer Sergei Fedorov lands head coaching job in Russia's KHL

Detroit — Sergei Fedorov is getting into coaching.

The former Red Wing and Hall of Famer was named head coach of CSKA Moscow in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League on Wednesday.

Fedorov replaces Igor Nitkin, who had signed a three-year contract in June 2020. The reason for Nitkin’s departure was not immediately given.

Fedorov has been working as a member of CSKA’s front office in a supervisory role.

With the Wings, Fedorov was one of the dominant players in his era and became the first Russian player to win the Hart Trophy in 1994.

Fedorov played 18 seasons in the NHL, winning three Stanley Cups with the Wings and winning two Olympics medals (silver in 1998 and bronze in 2002).

Fedorov played in 1,248 games, recording 483 goals and 696 assists during his career. He played in Anaheim, Columbus and Washington after leaving the Wings in 2003.

After leaving the NHL, Fedorov played three more seasons in the KHL for Metallurg Magnitogorsk.

