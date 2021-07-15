Red Wings to host NHL Entry Draft party at Little Caesars Arena

Detroit — The Red Wings will hold a draft party next Friday at Little Caesars Arena where fans can watch the team make their two scheduled first-round selections.

The draft will be broadcast live on the outdoor video board at Chevrolet Plaza.

The event gets underway at 6 p.m. and will continue through the first round of the NHL Entry Draft, which begins at 8 p.m. on July 23.

The Wings will pick sixth and 22nd during the first round.

Fans are encouraged to claim free tickets by visiting detroitredwings.com/draftparty.

Registered fans will be emailed a parking code good for complimentary entry into the Little Caesars Arena Garage (165 Sproat St.) next week.

Select Red Wings alumni will be signing free autographs in the Via concourse and fans can enter for giveaways throughout the event.

Detroit's Dan Rafferty Band will perform live from Chevrolet Plaza beginning at 6 p.m. A panel featuring Red Wings radio voice Ken Kal, Red Wings TV’s Carley Johnston and Art Regner and select alumni will entertain fans and discuss the draft starting at 7 p.m.

