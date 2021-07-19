Red Wings open home preseason schedule vs. Sabres on Sept. 30
Detroit — The Red Wings will return to the ice at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Sept. 30, for their first of four home preseason games.
The Wings announced their eight-game preseason schedule Monday.
The schedule is:
►Wednesday, Sept. 29: at Blackhawks (8:30)
►Thursday, Sept. 30: vs. Sabres (7:30)
►Saturday, Oct. 2: vs. Blue Jackets (7)
►Sunday, Oct. 3: at Penguins (1)
►Monday, Oct. 4: vs. Blackhawks (7:30)
►Wednesday, Oct. 6: at Blue Jackets (7)
►Thursday, Oct. 7: vs. Penguins (7:30)
►Saturday, Oct. 9: at Sabres (3)
Ticket information will be announced in the coming days.
More: Ted Kulfan's 2021 NHL mock draft 2.0: Plenty of questions, unknowns, heading into weekend
We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.