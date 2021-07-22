Here's a look at the Red Wings' 2021-22 regular-season schedule

The Detroit News

Detroit — The Red Wings don’t have at easy to begin next regular season.

The Wings will open the 2021-22 season at home, Oct. 14, against two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay.

The Wings will host 17 weekend home games (four Fridays, 10 Saturdays and three Sundays), ultimately ending the regular-season before ending April 29 in New Jersey.

This season's 82-game slate, which includes a 20-day break spanning from Feb. 3-22 for the NHL All-Star Game and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, features 26 games against Atlantic Division rivals, three games against the eight teams in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division (24 games) and two games against all 16 Western Conference foes (32 games).

The opener kicks off a home-friendly start to the season for the Red Wings, with four straight games hosted at Little Caesars Arena.

The Wings will host the traditional night before Thanksgiving game (Wednesday, Nov. 24) against the St. Louis Blues and will continue the action at Little Caesars Arena during Thanksgiving weekend with a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The expansion Seattle Kraken visit Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Detroit also will host its annual New Year's Eve matchup on Friday, Dec. 31 against the Washington Capitals.

Game times for the 2021-22 regular season will be announced at a later date.

Ticket on-sale information for the preseason and regular season will be announced in the coming weeks.

Red Wings 2021-22 regular-season schedule

Times, broadcast still TBA

Thursday, Oct. 14, vs. Tampa Bay

Saturday, Oct. 16, vs. Vancouver

Tuesday, Oct. 19, vs. Columbus

Thursday, Oct. 21, vs. Calgary

Saturday, Oct. 23, at Montreal

Sunday, Oct. 24, at Chicago

Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Washington

Friday, Oct. 29, vs. Florida

Saturday, Oct. 30, at Toronto

Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Montreal

Thursday, Nov. 4, at Boston

Saturday, Nov. 6, at Buffalo

Sunday Nov. 7, vs. Vegas

Tuesday, Nov. 9, vs. Edmonton

Thursday, Nov. 11 vs. Washington

Saturday, Nov. 13, vs. Montreal

Monday, Nov. 15, at Columbus

Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Dallas

Thursday, Nov. 18, at Vegas

Saturday, Nov. 20, at Arizona

Wednesday, Nov. 24, vs. St. Louis

Saturday, Nov. 27, vs. Buffalo

Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Boston

Wednesday, Dec. 1, vs. Seattle

Saturday, Dec. 4, vs. N.Y Islanders

Tuesday, Dec. 7, vs. Nashville

Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. Louis

Friday, Dec. 10, at Colorado

Tuesday, Dec. 14 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Thursday, Dec. 16, at Carolina

Saturday, Dec. 18, vs. New Jersey

Monday, Dec. 20, vs. Colorado

Thursday, Dec. 23, at Minnesota

Monday, Dec. 27, at N.Y. Rangers

Wednesday, Dec. 29, at N.Y. Islanders

Friday, Dec. 31, vs. Washington

Sunday, Jan. 2, vs. Boston

Tuesday, Jan. 4, vs. San Jose

Thursday, Jan. 6, at Anaheim

Saturday, Jan. 8, at Los Angeles

Tuesday, Jan. 11, at San Jose

Thursday, Jan. 13, vs. Winnipeg

Saturday, Jan. 15, vs. Buffalo

Monday, Jan. 17, at Buffalo

Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Philadelphia

Friday, Jan. 21, vs. Dallas

Saturday, Jan. 22, at Nashville

Wednesday, Jan. 26, vs. Chicago

Friday, Jan. 28, at Pittsburgh

Saturday, Jan. 29, vs. Toronto

Monday, Jan. 31, vs. Anaheim

Wednesday, Feb. 2, vs Los Angeles

Wednesday, Feb. 23, vs. Philadelphia

Saturday, Feb. 26, at Toronto

Tuesday, March 1, vs. Carolina

Friday, March 4, at Tampa Bay

Saturday, March 5, at Florida

Tuesday, March 8, vs. Arizona

Thursday, March 10, vs. Minnesota

Saturday, March 12, at Calgary

Tuesday, March 15, at Edmonton

Thursday, March 17, at Vancouver

Saturday, March 19, at Seattle

Tuesday, March 22, vs. Philadelphia

Saturday, March 26, vs. Tampa Bay

Sunday, March 27, at Pittsburgh

Wednesday, March 30, vs. N.Y. Rangers

Friday, April 1, vs. Ottawa

Sunday, April 3, at Ottawa

Tuesday, April 5, vs. Boston

Wednesday, April 6, at Winnipeg

Saturday, April 9, vs. Columbus

Tuesday, April 12, vs. Ottawa

Thursday, April 14, at Carolina

Saturday, April 16, at N.Y. Rangers

Sunday, April 17, vs. Florida

Tuesday, April 19, at Tampa Bay

Thursday, April 21, at Florida

Saturday, April 23, vs. Pittsburgh

Sunday, April 24, at New Jersey

Tuesday, April 26, vs. Toronto

Friday, April 29, at New Jersey