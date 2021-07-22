Here's a look at the Red Wings' 2021-22 regular-season schedule
Detroit — The Red Wings don’t have at easy to begin next regular season.
The Wings will open the 2021-22 season at home, Oct. 14, against two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay.
The Wings will host 17 weekend home games (four Fridays, 10 Saturdays and three Sundays), ultimately ending the regular-season before ending April 29 in New Jersey.
This season's 82-game slate, which includes a 20-day break spanning from Feb. 3-22 for the NHL All-Star Game and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, features 26 games against Atlantic Division rivals, three games against the eight teams in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division (24 games) and two games against all 16 Western Conference foes (32 games).
The opener kicks off a home-friendly start to the season for the Red Wings, with four straight games hosted at Little Caesars Arena.
The Wings will host the traditional night before Thanksgiving game (Wednesday, Nov. 24) against the St. Louis Blues and will continue the action at Little Caesars Arena during Thanksgiving weekend with a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Nov. 27.
The expansion Seattle Kraken visit Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Detroit also will host its annual New Year's Eve matchup on Friday, Dec. 31 against the Washington Capitals.
Game times for the 2021-22 regular season will be announced at a later date.
Ticket on-sale information for the preseason and regular season will be announced in the coming weeks.
Red Wings 2021-22 regular-season schedule
Times, broadcast still TBA
Thursday, Oct. 14, vs. Tampa Bay
Saturday, Oct. 16, vs. Vancouver
Tuesday, Oct. 19, vs. Columbus
Thursday, Oct. 21, vs. Calgary
Saturday, Oct. 23, at Montreal
Sunday, Oct. 24, at Chicago
Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Washington
Friday, Oct. 29, vs. Florida
Saturday, Oct. 30, at Toronto
Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Montreal
Thursday, Nov. 4, at Boston
Saturday, Nov. 6, at Buffalo
Sunday Nov. 7, vs. Vegas
Tuesday, Nov. 9, vs. Edmonton
Thursday, Nov. 11 vs. Washington
Saturday, Nov. 13, vs. Montreal
Monday, Nov. 15, at Columbus
Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Dallas
Thursday, Nov. 18, at Vegas
Saturday, Nov. 20, at Arizona
Wednesday, Nov. 24, vs. St. Louis
Saturday, Nov. 27, vs. Buffalo
Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Boston
Wednesday, Dec. 1, vs. Seattle
Saturday, Dec. 4, vs. N.Y Islanders
Tuesday, Dec. 7, vs. Nashville
Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. Louis
Friday, Dec. 10, at Colorado
Tuesday, Dec. 14 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Thursday, Dec. 16, at Carolina
Saturday, Dec. 18, vs. New Jersey
Monday, Dec. 20, vs. Colorado
Thursday, Dec. 23, at Minnesota
Monday, Dec. 27, at N.Y. Rangers
Wednesday, Dec. 29, at N.Y. Islanders
Friday, Dec. 31, vs. Washington
Sunday, Jan. 2, vs. Boston
Tuesday, Jan. 4, vs. San Jose
Thursday, Jan. 6, at Anaheim
Saturday, Jan. 8, at Los Angeles
Tuesday, Jan. 11, at San Jose
Thursday, Jan. 13, vs. Winnipeg
Saturday, Jan. 15, vs. Buffalo
Monday, Jan. 17, at Buffalo
Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Philadelphia
Friday, Jan. 21, vs. Dallas
Saturday, Jan. 22, at Nashville
Wednesday, Jan. 26, vs. Chicago
Friday, Jan. 28, at Pittsburgh
Saturday, Jan. 29, vs. Toronto
Monday, Jan. 31, vs. Anaheim
Wednesday, Feb. 2, vs Los Angeles
Wednesday, Feb. 23, vs. Philadelphia
Saturday, Feb. 26, at Toronto
Tuesday, March 1, vs. Carolina
Friday, March 4, at Tampa Bay
Saturday, March 5, at Florida
Tuesday, March 8, vs. Arizona
Thursday, March 10, vs. Minnesota
Saturday, March 12, at Calgary
Tuesday, March 15, at Edmonton
Thursday, March 17, at Vancouver
Saturday, March 19, at Seattle
Tuesday, March 22, vs. Philadelphia
Saturday, March 26, vs. Tampa Bay
Sunday, March 27, at Pittsburgh
Wednesday, March 30, vs. N.Y. Rangers
Friday, April 1, vs. Ottawa
Sunday, April 3, at Ottawa
Tuesday, April 5, vs. Boston
Wednesday, April 6, at Winnipeg
Saturday, April 9, vs. Columbus
Tuesday, April 12, vs. Ottawa
Thursday, April 14, at Carolina
Saturday, April 16, at N.Y. Rangers
Sunday, April 17, vs. Florida
Tuesday, April 19, at Tampa Bay
Thursday, April 21, at Florida
Saturday, April 23, vs. Pittsburgh
Sunday, April 24, at New Jersey
Tuesday, April 26, vs. Toronto
Friday, April 29, at New Jersey