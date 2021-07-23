RED WINGS

NHL Draft, Day 1: Who will The Red Wings pick at No. 6 in the first round?

The Detroit News
View Comments

Detroit — The Red Wings pick sixth and 23rd in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft on Friday. The draft will be televised by ESPN2, starting at 8 p.m.

Saturday will feature the second through seventh rounds.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman

You can follow all the action here at detroitnews.com, and every pick at the NHL's Draft Tracker. Ted Kulfan has you covered from the Wings perspective here, and on Twitter (@tkulfan).

Here are the latest Wings picks, as well as local selections:

Wings

First round, No. 6 overall: 

First round, No. 23 overall: 

Locals

View Comments