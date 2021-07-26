Red Wings, former first-round pick Evgeny Svechnikov part ways

Detroit — It never really worked out for Evgeny Svechnikov with the Red Wings, and Monday the relationship came to an end.

The Wings chose to not extend restricted free agent Svechnikov a qualifying offer by the deadline, making Svechnikov an unrestricted free agent Wednesday when the UFA market opens.

Svechnikov, 24, a 2015 first-round pick (19th pick overall), played 41 games with the Wings over four seasons, with five goals and seven assists. Last season Svechnikov played in 21 games with the Wings, with three goals and five assists, although his future with the organization was plain to see.

Twice, once before the season and second time during the season, Svechnikov was waived, though no other organization claimed him.

Injuries dogged Svechnkov (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) throughout his Wings career.

Foremost was missing the entire 2018-19 season with a torn ACL in the next to last exhibition game in September. Though Svechnikov played well in Grand Rapids the following season, he was unable to crack the Wings' lineup.

Svechnikov became the second former first-round pick to exit the Wings' organization in recent days. Dennis Cholowski (2016 first round) was left off the protected list and was chosen by expansion Seattle last week.

