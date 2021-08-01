Red Wings' Jakub Vrana, Adam Erne file for salary arbitration

Detroit — Two Red Wings have filed for salary arbitration, slated for later this month.

Restricted free-agent forwards Jakub Vrana and Adam Erne filed before Sunday's deadline.

Agents for the two players can now continue to negotiate with general manager Steve Yzerman, and if no agreement is reached, an arbitrator will make a determination of each player's salary next season.

Vrana, 25, completed a two-year, $6.7 million ($3.35 million salary cap hit) last season. Vrana had 19 goals and 17 assists while with Washington and the Wings, including eight goals and three assists (11 points) in 11 games with the Wings.

Erne, 26, completed a one-year, $997,500 contract. Erne is sure to get a bump in salary, after leading the Wings with a career-high 11 goals, with nine assists, for 20 points in 45 games.

Team and players typically don't want to go to arbitration and talk negatively about either side, so a majority of cases are usually worked out with a contract agreement before cases are heard.

The Wings and Tyler Bertuzzi did have an arbitration case heard last season — though the two worked out a two-year contract Saturday.

Salary arbitration hearings will be held from Aug. 11 to Aug. 26.

Defenseman Filip Hronek and forward Giviani Smith also are restricted free agents, but neither yet has salary arbitration rights.

