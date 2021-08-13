Ryan Martin leaving Red Wings for Rangers front office job

Detroit — Ryan Martin is leaving the Red Wings for the New York Rangers.

Martin spent the last 14 years in the Wings’ organization, including the last nine as the team’s assistant general manager and general manager of the AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.

Under Martin, the Griffins won the Calder Cup in 2013 and 2017.

Martin, a native of Connecticut, will be assistant GM of the Rangers — the GM is Chris Drury, a fellow Connecticut native — and be GM of the Rangers’ AHL team in Hartford. The New York Post first reported the move.

This past year, Martin was part of Team USA’s management group that led it to the world junior championship. Drury was GM of the Team USA men’s team at the recent world championships.

With the Wings, Martin was primarily responsible for collective bargaining agreement administration and compliance, salary cap management, player contract research and analysis, and salary arbitration preparation.

Martin was also involved extensively in all facets of player contract negotiations, strategic planning and player evaluations at both the professional and amateur levels.

Martin oversaw all aspects of hockey operations for the Griffins including player personnel decisions, player development, contract negotiations and player movement.

Martin had been sharing the title of assistant GM since 2019 with Pat Verbeek, after the hiring of general manager Steve Yzerman.

