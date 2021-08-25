Michigan hockey lands top 2023 NHL prospect Adam Fantilli

Detroit News

Adam Fantilli, a high-scoring Chicago Steel forward in the United States Hockey League and a top prospect for the 2023 National Hockey League draft, has made a verbal commitment to play at the University of Michigan, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger and confirmed by The Detroit News by a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Fantilli, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound native of Nobleton, Ontario (about an hour north of Toronto), had 18 goals and 18 assists for 36 points and was plus-17 in 49 games with the Clark Cup-champion Steel this year.

In eight playoff games, the 16-year-old Fantilli was named league MVP with eight goals and one assist for nine points and was plus-6.

His older brother, Luca, 18, was a defenseman on the Steel this year and has already committed to play at Michigan this season. Adam will return to Chicago for his final year in the USHL before joining the Wolverines in 2022.

Michigan's 2021 team will feature three of the top five players in this year's NHL draft with defenseman Owen Power (who played two years with the Chicago Steel from 2018-2020) along with forwards Matty Beniers and Kent Johnson.

Fantilli is expected to be a top three prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft along with forwards Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League and Matvei Michkov of SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League.