Red Wings sign free-agent forward Carter Rowney to one-year contract

The Detroit News

The Red Wings added some needed depth on Thursday by signing right-shooting forward Carter Rowney to a one-year deal.

Rowney recorded six assists in 19 games with the Anaheim Ducks last season before he injured his left knee in a collision on Feb. 22. The injury cut his season short and he had surgery to repair damaged meniscus in his knee in March.

The 32-year-old center has spent five seasons in the NHL, racking up 20 goals and 37 assists in 223 games. He spent his first two years in Pittsburgh and appeared in 20 playoff games as a rookie in 2017 during the Penguins' Stanley Cup title run.

Rowney’s two most productive seasons came in Anaheim, where he tallied 20 points in 62 games in 2018-19 and followed that up with 19 points in 71 games in 2019-20.