Red Wings re-sign defenseman Filip Hronek to three-year deal

The Detroit News

The Red Wings locked up one of their young defensive pieces on Friday.

The team announced it signed defenseman Filip Hronek, who was a restricted free agent, to a three-year contract worth $13.2 million.

He will count $4.4 million against the salary cap through the 2023-24 season.

Hronek, 23, played in all 56 games last season and tallied a team-best 26 points. He also led Detroit in assists (24), power-play points (11) and average ice time (23:23), which was roughly three minutes more than the next highest position player, center Dylan Larkin (20:24).

Hronek, a 2016 second-round pick who made his NHL debut in 2018, leads all Red Wings defensemen with 80 points (16 goals, 64 assists) over the past three seasons.

With Hronek under contract, the Wings have one restricted free agent remaining in forward Givani Smith.