Red Wings announce time changes to pair of home games

Detroit — The Red Wings announced a pair of changes for start times for games this coming season.

The game against New Jersey, on Dec. 18 at Little Caesars Arena, will begin at 8 p.m.

Also, the Jan. 31 game at LCA against Anaheim has been changed to 7:30 p.m.

The hockey season is about to begin soon.

The Wings will hold an NHL five-team prospects tournament from Sept. 16-20. The Wings, Columbus, Dallas, St. Louis and Toronto will field teams.

Training camp opens with the 22nd annual Training Camp Golf Classic at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa on Sept. 22.

The Wings will hit the ice for the first time Sept. 23 at Centre Ice Arena, and practice daily through Sept. 28. The Wings play their first exhibition game Sept. 29 in Chicago.

The first exhibition game at LCA takes place Sept. 30 against Buffalo.

