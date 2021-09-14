Red Wings re-sign Givani Smith, last of their free agents, to two-year deal

Detroit — The Red Wings have everyone signed and ready for training camp.

Forward Givani Smith, the last of the team's unsigned restricted free agents, signed a two-year contract on Tuesday. Terms weren’t immediately released.

Smith, a 2016 second-round draft pick, is likely to get his first prolonged opportunity to land an NHL job this season.

Smith, 23, is expected to land a Wings’ roster spot, as he is no longer waiver exempt, meaning he’d be exposed to waivers and another team could claim him if the Wings were to waive him at the conclusion of the exhibition season.

In 16 games last season, Smith had one goal and three assists, most notably earning a Gordie Howe hat trick (goal, assist and fighting major) in a Feb. 7 game in Florida.

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, the Wings feel Smith can provide a physical presence and effectiveness around the net that the lineup lacks. Smith showed a willingness to protect teammates last season, and also plays a rugged game that wears on opponents.

In 37 career NHL games, Smith has three goals and four assists.

