Red Wings bring in Meijer as new helmet sponsor this season

The Detroit News

The Red Wings will have a new helmet sponsor this season and it’s a familiar name for Michigan residents.

The team announced a deal with Meijer on Wednesday that will feature the grocery store chain's logo on both sides of the Wings’ home, away and practice helmets, starting with this week’s NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City.

“We’re thankful to our friends at Meijer for their recently expanded partnership, and for a company with such deep-rooted Michigan ties to be featured on the classic Red Wings helmets,” Peter Kent, senior vice president of corporate partnerships, said in a statement. “We look forward to furthering our community-based partnership with Meijer for many years to come.”

In honor of the partnership, the first 10,000 fans for the Dec. 18 game against the New Jersey Devils will receive a helmet replica holiday ornament.

The NHL began allowing helmet sponsorship deals last season in an effort to generate revenue lost due to the pandemic. Last year, the Wings advertised United Wholesale Mortgage’s “UWM” logo on their helmets.

The league will also allow teams to put sponsor patches on jerseys beginning with the 2022-23 season.