Russian Kirill Tyutyayev scores twice in Red Wings' 5-4 win against Stars in Prospects tourney

Russian Kirill Tyutyayev scored two goals and 2020 first-round draft pick Lucas Raymond added his first goal as a Red Wing in a 5-4 victory on Thursday night in the 2021 NHL Prospect Tournament at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.

Joe Veleno and Chase Pearson also scored goals, Jonatan Berggren had two assists, and goalie Victor Brattstrom made 30 saves for Detroit (1-0).

Cross Hanas had an assist and a team-high plus-3, Jared McIsaac recorded an assist and was plus-2 and defenseman Alex Cotton and Pearson were plus-2.

For the Stars (0-1), Riley Tufte had two goals, Jacob Peterson and Wyatt Johnston added singles and goalie Adam Scheel allowed five goals.

Detroit's next game is Saturday against the St. Louis Blues at 6 p.m.

