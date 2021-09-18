First-rounder Lucas Raymond scores twice in 5-2 loss to Blues in Traverse City

The Detroit News

First-round draft pick Lucas Raymond scored two goals in the Detroit Red Wings' 5-2 loss against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at the 2021 NHL Prospects Tournament at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.

Raymond, who had a team-high four shots and was plus-1, leads the Red Wings with three goals in two games. Joe Veleno and Jared McIsaac added assists and goalie Sebastian Cossa allowed five goals on 30 shots.

Scott Perunovich led St. Louis with one goal and two assists. Keegan Washkurak, Hugh McGing, Jake Neighbours and Riley Ginnell scored the other goals and goalie Ellis Colten stopped 22 of 24 shots.

The Red Wings (1-1) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 6 p.m.